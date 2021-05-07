EIB, SBI tie up for €100 million sustainability funding

Under the management of SBICap Ventures, an SBI group company, Neev Fund II will invest up to €100 million in Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and provide growth and expansion capital to companies offering solutions for clean energy, electric vehicles, efficient use of raw materials, and water and circular economy projects in the country. The fund will enable Indian innovative and emerging companies to fund their growth through equity or quasi-equity instruments.

