Eight core industries expand 11.6% annually in August

The pickup in the year-on-year core sector growth to 11.6% in August 2021 from 9.9% in July, benefited from the lull in rains, which supported the growth in coal, cement and electricity, as well as higher mobility that propped up the growth in petroleum refinery products. “Core output displayed a heartening 3.9% rise in August 2021 relative to the pre-covid period of August 2019, led by all the sub-sectors except refinery products and crude oil," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd.