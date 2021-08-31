The output of eight core industries grew 9.4 per cent during July, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. The infrastructure sectors had recorded a decline of 7.6 per cent in July 2020 on account of Covid-related restrictions.

The core sectors had expanded by 9.3 per cent in June 2021. For April-July 2021-22, the sectors grew by 21.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

The eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, and comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Of of these, every industry recorded growth except crude oil.

“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 134 in July 2021, which increased by 9.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of July 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

Coal production grew 18.7 per cent, while crude oil output slumped 3.2 per cent. Output in natural gas production increased by 18.9 per cent, and in petroleum refinery production by 6.7 per cent.

Fertiliser sector saw a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent in production, while steel production grew 9.3 per cent in July. Cement production rose 21.8 per cent, while electricity generation, which also includes renewable energy, was up by 9 per cent.

