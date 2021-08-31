Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Eight core industries' output grows 9.4% in July

Eight core industries' output grows 9.4% in July

Premium
Seven out of eight core sectors registered growth in production during July.
1 min read . 05:46 PM IST Livemint

The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in July 2021

The output of eight core industries grew 9.4 per cent during July, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. The infrastructure sectors had recorded a decline of 7.6 per cent in July 2020 on account of Covid-related restrictions.

The output of eight core industries grew 9.4 per cent during July, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. The infrastructure sectors had recorded a decline of 7.6 per cent in July 2020 on account of Covid-related restrictions.

The core sectors had expanded by 9.3 per cent in June 2021. For April-July 2021-22, the sectors grew by 21.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

The core sectors had expanded by 9.3 per cent in June 2021. For April-July 2021-22, the sectors grew by 21.2 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last financial year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, and comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Of of these, every industry recorded growth except crude oil

“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 134 in July 2021, which increased by 9.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of July 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

Coal production grew 18.7 per cent, while crude oil output slumped 3.2 per cent. Output in natural gas production increased by 18.9 per cent, and in petroleum refinery production by 6.7 per cent.

Fertiliser sector saw a marginal increase of 0.5 per cent in production, while steel production grew 9.3 per cent in July. Cement production rose 21.8 per cent, while electricity generation, which also includes renewable energy, was up by 9 per cent.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!