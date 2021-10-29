The production of eight core industries increased by 4.4 per cent during September this year as all sectors, except crude oil, registered growth. The core sectors have registered growth of 0.6 per cent in September last year.

The eight core industries include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, and account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 126.7 in September 2021, which increased by 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of September 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in September 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Friday.

The cumulative growth rate of core industries during April-September2021-22 was 16.6 per cent (provisional). Meanwhile, final growth in eight core industries' output for June is revised to 9.4 per cent from its provisional level of 8.9 per cent. Core sectors' growth stood at 11.5 per cent in August this year.

Production of natural gas, refinery products, and cement increased by 27.5 per cent, 6 per cent and 10.8 per cent in September 2021, respectively.

However, crude oil production declined by 1.7 per cent in September year-on-year.

The growth rate of these infrastructure industries during April-September 2021-22 stood at 16.6 per cent, as against a contraction of 14.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

