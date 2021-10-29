Eight core industries output rises 4.4% in Sept; seven sectors register growth

“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 126.7 in September 2021, which increased by 4.4 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of September 2020. The production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased in September 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Friday.

