India's core sector output rises 3.8% in Dec 2021

Production of eight core sector industries rose by 3.8% in December last year as against a contraction of 0.4% in the same month last year, according to government data released on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barring crude oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in December 2021. The sectors had expanded by 3.4% in November 2021.

Barring crude oil and steel, all sectors recorded positive growth in December 2021. The sectors had expanded by 3.4% in November 2021.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, stood at 12.6% during April-December this financial year as against a negative growth of 9.8% during the same period last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November, these core sectors' output had grown by 3.1%. In October, it rose by 8.4%. In February this year, the growth rate contracted to 3.3%.

Earlier today, the Economic Survey 2021-22 released said that inflation has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies and India needs to be wary of "imported inflation", especially due to high oil prices.

"Inflation has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies. India's Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6 per cent YoY in December 2021 which is within the targeted tolerance band," the survey report presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted.