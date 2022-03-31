Eight core sectors growth at 4-month high in Feb

Eight core sectors growth at 4-month high in Feb1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
- The sectors --coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel, and electricity--- expanded by 5.8% in February compared to 4% in January
BENGALURU : The eight infrastructure sectors of the economy grew at a four month high in February led by pick up in refinery products, steel and electricity, indicating a modest pick-up in industrial demand in the economy.
The sectors -coal, crude, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, cement, steel, and electricity-- expanded by 5.8% in February compared to 4% in January, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry showed on Thursday. However, crude oil and fertilizers continued to post a contraction.
“With a pickup in growth of core sector output, higher daily average generation of GST e-way bills and continuing healthy performance of merchandise exports amidst a deeper contraction of auto production, we expect the IIP growth to print sub-2.5% in February 2022, lagging the core sector rise," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
The eight core industries hold 40.27 per cent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).The production of Petroleum Refinery Products, the sector with the highest weightage (28.04%) in the index, increased by 8.8%. Natural gas and coal output grew by 12.5%, and 6.6% respectively. Cement output growth fell to 5% in February from 14.3% in the previous month.Steel and electricity output grew by 5.7% and 4% respectively.“Core sector growth is impressive and is the highest since November. However, this comes over a low base of -3.3% and hence has been pushed up statistically. Steel and cement have grown with infra push being given by the government and an uptick seen in the construction industry," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings.
