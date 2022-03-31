Eight core sectors growth at 4-month high in Feb

The eight core industries hold 40.27 per cent weight in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).The production of Petroleum Refinery Products, the sector with the highest weightage (28.04%) in the index, increased by 8.8%. Natural gas and coal output grew by 12.5%, and 6.6% respectively. Cement output growth fell to 5% in February from 14.3% in the previous month.Steel and electricity output grew by 5.7% and 4% respectively.“Core sector growth is impressive and is the highest since November. However, this comes over a low base of -3.3% and hence has been pushed up statistically. Steel and cement have grown with infra push being given by the government and an uptick seen in the construction industry," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings.