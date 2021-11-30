OPEN APP
Home / Economy / India's October core sector growth at 7.5%
Listen to this article

The output of eight core sectors rose 7.5% in October on account of healthy performance by segments like coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement, the official data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed today.

The production of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 0.5% in October last year, as per the data released by the commerce and industry ministry.

Core sectors' growth stood at 4.5% in September, 2021.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

During April-October this financial year, the sectors' output rose by 15.1% as compared to a contraction of 12.6% in the same period of the previous year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout