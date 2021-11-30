India's October core sector growth at 7.5%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The output of eight core sectors rose 7.5% in October on account of healthy performance by segments like coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement, the official data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The production of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 0.5% in October last year, as per the data released by the commerce and industry ministry.

Core sectors' growth stood at 4.5% in September, 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).