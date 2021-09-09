“However, it has to be kept in mind that the primary engine of growth for India remains consumption and unless that improves it is difficult for India to achieve double digit growth. Also, booming commodity prices have contributed to the stellar growth being displayed by India's merchandise exports. Base metals and petroleum products have been some of the major contributors to the exports registered by India. The commodity cycle needs to be watched carefully and diversification is needed to mitigate the risk of falling commodity prices to meet the $400 billion export target in FY22," he added.