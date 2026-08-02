Beyond El Niño: The bigger risks facing Indian agriculture

The report also finds that the impact of rainfall variability on overall growth has weakened over the years. This is to be expected given that the share of agriculture in India’s GDP has fallen sharply from 53% in 1950-51 to 17% in 2025-26. In addition, irrigated area has also expanded, from 17% in 1950-51 to 50% in 2023-24, according to CareEdge.