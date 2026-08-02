Beyond El Niño: The bigger risks facing Indian agriculture

With 2026 declared an El Niño year, all eyes are on the progress of the monsoon across the Indian subcontinent. June ended with rainfall about 40% below the long-term average. July, the most crucial month for kharif sowing, brought a sharp improvement, narrowing the deficit to 16%.
Although El Niño years have often coincided with lower output of key crops, other atmospheric factors also influence agricultural outcomes. More importantly, over-indexing on El Niño risks overlooking longer-term structural challenges facing Indian agriculture, including climate change, rising pest resistance and gradual soil degradation.