The El Niño isn’t ‘Super’ yet. But will ‘The Little Boy’ cast a long shadow over India?

Las Vegas, monikered ‘sin city’ for its casinos and strip clubs, launched an iconic ad campaign in 2003 to boost tourist inflows. The city assured visitors it knew how to keep a secret: “What happens here, stays here.” That tagline underwent a tweak later: “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”
Some weeks ago, a climate scientist referred to this phrase while explaining a natural phenomenon, albeit with more dread than wonder: El Niño. The Spanish term literally means ‘The Little Boy’. Peruvian fishermen coined the term centuries ago in deference to Christ Jesus. For, during the Christmas of some years the ocean waters would turn unusually warm and their catch would reduce. Fishermen would take this time off to repair their nets and be with family.
The El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, is a natural cycle in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean—off the coast of Peru in South America—that has been occurring for thousands of years. Some years, the ocean waters are warmer than usual; in others, they are cooler. The warm phase is known as the El Niño. The colder one is called La Nina.
Climate forecasters diligently track a rectangular patch of the Pacific, spanning some six million square kilometres, also known as the Niño3.4 region, measuring sea-surface and sub-sea surface temperatures. Because temperatures in this patch of the ocean are a predictor of weather events in faraway locations. An El Niño in the eastern Pacific may lead to a drought in parts of South Asia, including India, and increased rainfall in parts of South America. The Horn of Africa gets wet while Australia dries out.
Unlike with Las Vegas, what happens in the tropical Pacific does not stay in the tropical Pacific. The impact of a persistent 0.5 degrees Celsius warmer-than-usual ocean water temperature—the accepted metric to announce an El Niño—can be felt thousands of miles away.
A family in rural Maharashtra may not have clean water to drink, let alone bathe for days, all because some distant patch of the Pacific is warmer by a notch. And believe it or not, how warm this patch gets by November of 2026 can foretell if someone in a tony Delhi neighbourhood would have to crank up her air conditioner more than usual during the summer of 2027.
Blowin’ in the wind
The ‘Little Boy’ is now taking shape in the Pacific. Will he cause a rainfall deficit in India? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a worrisome 10% shortfall, as compared with the long-period or 50-year average (LPA), for the ongoing monsoon season.
The monsoon, which runs from June to September, was late by a few days, making landfall in Kerala on 4 June. Till 10 June, the deficit stood at 27%. That’s a wide shortfall, but not a worrying number yet. It will be, if the deficit does not reduce in the coming weeks and if rains are poorly distributed across regions and over time.
Farmers begin planting in June and July as rains arrive in their regions. After making landfall in June, the monsoon moves northwards, covering the entire country by early July.
Will the 2026 El Niño, which some forecast models warn could be the strongest in more than a century, worsen the prognosis for India? If rains turn out to be deficient, will it impact crop yields and food prices? In other words, can a ‘Super’ El Niño make essential grocery items like tur dal (pigeon pea)—used to make popular dishes like sambar and dal fry—‘super’ expensive?