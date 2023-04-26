El Nino effect will significantly reduce rainfall in July, says Skymet MD7 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:00 AM IST
According to Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet, IMD may have some limitations in presenting its first forecast as ‘below normal’
Will it be a normal monsoon this year? Yes, according to official forecaster India Meteorological Department (IMD), but no, as per private weather forecaster Skymet. According to Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet, IMD may have some limitations in presenting its first forecast as “below normal." El Nino years are low on rainfall, and the positive effect of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) won’t be strong enough to override its impact, Singh said in an interview. Edited excerpts:
