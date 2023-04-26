El Nino effect will significantly reduce rainfall in July, says Skymet MD

Considering past El Nino experiences, how do you expect El Nino to influence the southwest monsoon this year? What is the position of El Nino right now?

El Nino is warming the Pacific Ocean. Currently, it is still at the neutral stage. There are three components. One is La Nina, the second is El Nino, and the third is neutral. 100% gets divided between these three. Currently, El Nino has a 30% share, while La Nina has a similar share, and the rest is neutral. It is dominated by neutral at this moment. As we proceed to May, the contribution of El Nino is seen sharply rallying, and when we enter June, the onset of monsoon, it is likely to go up further, and the contribution of El Nino may reach up to 80% or even exceed it during August and September, which are core monsoon months. This will significantly reduce the rainfall amount starting July, and more drop in August and September is expected. We expect the second half of the monsoon to be harsher than the first half. In June, it may not be very hard. Rainfall may possibly be normal in June, but as we enter the crucial period of monsoon, the impact of El Nino is expected to be felt.