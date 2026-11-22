For Satyajit Hange, co-founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms, a food and grocery startup from Pune in Maharashtra, 2026 could turn out to be the most challenging year in terms of securing supplies. The premium food brand with a growing footprint counts organic cow ghee, emmer wheat (Khapli atta) and jaggery among its best-selling items. Now, the supplies of all three are impacted by a crippling drought in the state. It’s the worst Hange has seen since launching the business in 2014.
This year is far more challenging compared to 2015-16 when the last drought hit, explains Hange. This is because the water crisis hit farms early, by August. Besides, the area impacted in the state is wider, with 304 out of 358 talukas (administrative units) in Maharashtra hit by drought.
“In my jaggery plant, the recovery from sugarcane is 20-30% lower than normal,” Hange said. That’s because the sugarcane crop is hit by a water shortage which lowers the sugar content in cane. Production of Khapli wheat is likely to be impacted as the water shortage intensifies in the coming months and above-normal temperatures nibble at yields.
Wheat is usually planted in November and harvested by April next year. To manufacture ghee, the brand procures milk from farmers rearing indigenous cows and a supply challenge is looming there too, as fodder is both expensive and in short supply. In many areas, farmers struggling to secure water and fodder are selling their cattle at throwaway prices.
“We will be paying farmers more and have to source from a wider area to secure supplies,” Hange said. However, passing these higher costs on to consumers will drive up retail prices, which is likely to curtail demand.
To be sure, it’s not just niche brands that are impacted. Following deficit rains, cooperative dairy brands have hiked milk prices. In November, Amul hiked milk prices by ₹2-6 per litre, an increase of 3-5%, and the second hike this year. Similar hikes were announced by Nandini in Karnataka and Mother Dairy, which supplies to markets in north India.