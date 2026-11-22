NEW DELHI : For Satyajit Hange, co-founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms, a food and grocery startup from Pune in Maharashtra, 2026 could turn out to be the most challenging year in terms of securing supplies. The premium food brand with a growing footprint counts organic cow ghee, emmer wheat (Khapli atta) and jaggery among its best-selling items. Now, the supplies of all three are impacted by a crippling drought in the state. It’s the worst Hange has seen since launching the business in 2014.
NEW DELHI : For Satyajit Hange, co-founder of Two Brothers Organic Farms, a food and grocery startup from Pune in Maharashtra, 2026 could turn out to be the most challenging year in terms of securing supplies. The premium food brand with a growing footprint counts organic cow ghee, emmer wheat (Khapli atta) and jaggery among its best-selling items. Now, the supplies of all three are impacted by a crippling drought in the state. It’s the worst Hange has seen since launching the business in 2014.
This year is far more challenging compared to 2015-16 when the last drought hit, explains Hange. This is because the water crisis hit farms early, by August. Besides, the area impacted in the state is wider, with 304 out of 358 talukas (administrative units) in Maharashtra hit by drought.
This year is far more challenging compared to 2015-16 when the last drought hit, explains Hange. This is because the water crisis hit farms early, by August. Besides, the area impacted in the state is wider, with 304 out of 358 talukas (administrative units) in Maharashtra hit by drought.
“In my jaggery plant, the recovery from sugarcane is 20-30% lower than normal,” Hange said. That’s because the sugarcane crop is hit by a water shortage which lowers the sugar content in cane. Production of Khapli wheat is likely to be impacted as the water shortage intensifies in the coming months and above-normal temperatures nibble at yields.
Wheat is usually planted in November and harvested by April next year. To manufacture ghee, the brand procures milk from farmers rearing indigenous cows and a supply challenge is looming there too, as fodder is both expensive and in short supply. In many areas, farmers struggling to secure water and fodder are selling their cattle at throwaway prices.
“We will be paying farmers more and have to source from a wider area to secure supplies,” Hange said. However, passing these higher costs on to consumers will drive up retail prices, which is likely to curtail demand.
To be sure, it’s not just niche brands that are impacted. Following deficit rains, cooperative dairy brands have hiked milk prices. In November, Amul hiked milk prices by ₹2-6 per litre, an increase of 3-5%, and the second hike this year. Similar hikes were announced by Nandini in Karnataka and Mother Dairy, which supplies to markets in north India.
Risk multiplier
The June-September southwest monsoon recorded a 13% deficit compared to normal, the widest shortfall since 2015. This is largely because of a strengthening El Niño in the Pacific, characterised by warmer than usual sea surface temperatures, which often leads to deficit rains in India.
The El Niño, which set in June and is expected to peak by December, is forecast to be the strongest ever recorded. The natural climatic phenomenon is likely to continue till the early months of 2027.
El Niño and the state of the global climate in 2026 give new meaning to the phrase ‘off the charts’, the World Meteorological Organization warned earlier this month. “We are supercharging our weather and El Niño will be a risk multiplier,” it stated, adding, “increased heat, drought and heavy rainfall (in some countries) can contribute to heat-related illness and mortality, wildfire smoke and poor air quality, malnutrition and food insecurity, injuries, and changing risks of water- and vector-borne diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue”.
The World Health Organization has, for the first time, classified the anticipated health impacts as a health emergency.
For India, the El Niño is emerging to be a polycrisis. Six states have declared drought in parts of their territories: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Its first impact is on food prices which will continue to rise through the first half of 2027 until the next monsoon arrives in June 2027. A second-order impact is how multiple industries competing for the same inputs are driving prices northwards—like in the case of maize which is used to produce both ethanol and poultry feed.
Several states and some cities are already facing a shortage of drinking water and this is likely to intensify as the winter progresses and the summer sets in early in 2027. An early heatwave next year is forecast to raise the number of human fatalities to unprecedented levels.
As per an El Niño heat mortality tracker developed by the Climate Impact Lab at the University of Chicago, India is likely to see 55,200 fatalities between October 2026 and March 2027 with most of the casualties concentrated in the early summer of 2027.
The heatwave will also lead to soaring demand for power amid a drop in hydroelectric output—a fallout of lower than usual storage levels in large dams. The stress is already showing. India’s state-run electricity distribution companies are paying up to four times the usual price to secure short-term power amid a supply crunch driven by heat, a patchy monsoon and tight coal stocks, Mint reported in November.
The El Niño may also hurt India’s growth prospects in 2026-27. The October inflation print breached the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6%, which was driven by higher food prices and an unfavourable base effect. The central bank had raised interest rates by 25 basis points in October and economists expect another rate hike in December. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the second-quarter GDP numbers expected by the end of November.
Sowing woes
Latest data from the consumer affairs department shows that food inflation has turned broad-based, impacting a range of commodities, from pulses and edible oils to cereals and onions.
As of 20 November, arhar (tur) is 18% dearer compared to last year, while the retail price of various edible oils is 13-16% higher year-on-year. From a prolonged period of benign cereal prices, rice is now 12% more expensive (despite ample public stocks) while sugar price is 31% higher year-on-year. Onion prices have doubled compared to last year.
Food inflation rose to a high of 8.9% in October from just 2.1% in January. This is a result of a subdued Kharif season (June–October) as production fell due to a 13% deficit in monsoon rain. The ongoing winter or Rabi crop season (October–April) is perhaps more at risk as planting continues to lag last year’s numbers as of 13 November. The season has so far reported 15% lower sowing for wheat, a 22% drop in chick peas (chana), and an 8% drop in mustard area.
“The crisis will carry into 2027. Reservoirs, groundwater and soil moisture are well below normal as the country heads into a warm, dry Rabi season,” cautioned a brief prepared jointly by the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, Hyderabad, and the Consortium for Agroecological Transformations, released on 4 November.
The brief also flagged risks going ahead: fewer cold wave days, or a warmer winter, which poses a risk to the wheat crop. In addition, in drought-affected areas of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, farmers are wary of planting any crop due to losses suffered during the previous Kharif crop season.
According to the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall deficit in the post-monsoon period (1 October-20 November) is 33% compared to normal.
At the wholesale level, most crops are selling at higher levels than government-announced minimum support prices (MSP). This means relief for farmers who were lucky to have saved their crops, either because they had access to irrigation or because their farms are in areas where the rainfall deficit was not severe.
At a food systems dialogue organised by the farm policy advocacy body Bharat Krishak Samaj last week in Delhi, the organization’s chairman, Ajay Jakhar, quipped: “Finally, farmers are receiving a decent price for their produce. The El Niño, not the government, has delivered on the promise of MSP.”
Honouring support prices announced by the government has been a persistent demand of farmer organizations.
Pricey thali
How much more are households shelling out for a meal? The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis rose 12% and 9% year-on-year, respectively, in October, driven by higher prices of onion, tomato, rice, pulses, vegetable oils and liquefied petroleum (or cooking) gas, Crisil Intelligence stated in a report published 13 November.
Vrindavan Ahirwar, a migrant worker from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, currently works as a skilled mason in Greater Noida, where he lives with his family, including three young children. “To pay for our daily meals, we had to reduce other expenses. This Diwali, I could not buy new clothes for the children,” he said.
Ahirwar spends over ₹2,000 every month to refill his cooking gas cylinder. In addition, the family spends ₹3,000 a month on private school fees and another ₹4,000 on rent—these expenses often push the family to borrow money.
The rise in food prices can be attributed to two factors: crops impacted due to deficit rains and geopolitical factors which coincided with the surge in demand during the festive season, said Pushan Sharma, director at Crisil Intelligence.
Geopolitical factors like the Iran war led to a spike in the price of cooking gas. On edible oils, where India imports nearly 60% of its consumption, prices are higher due to multiple factors. Sunflower oil prices surged with the worsening conflict in the Black Sea region due to the protracted war between Ukraine and Russia. Then, as crude oil prices rose following the Iran war, suppliers of palm oil like Indonesia diverted domestic output to make biodiesel, which pushed prices higher for importing countries like India.
Numbers from the industry lobby Solvent Extractors’ Association of India show that vegetable oil imports surged 34% in October, year-on-year. India’s edible oil import bill for the oil year 2025-26 (November to October) soared to a record ₹2 trillion, a 24% increase compared to the year before ( ₹1.6 trillion).
‘A year to survive’
“Forget about profits, this year is about survival,” said Chandra Kumar Jain, president of the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association. Jain’s worries stem from the fact that wholesale maize prices have skyrocketed to ₹30 per kg, nearly a 50% jump compared to last year, due to lower plantings and yield.
“The government has also lowered the procurement price of ethanol made from maize (by ₹3 per litre) while maize prices have shot up. This will hurt the viability of ethanol makers,” Jain said.
Maize is the mainstay of ethanol production, contributing more than 45% to biofuel production. Under the E20 blending policy, India needs around 11 billion litres of ethanol for blending in petrol. Maize has to do the heavy lifting this year since the government has barred conversion of sugar to make ethanol, due to crippled cane output following deficit rains.
As per Jain, the government has allocated about 7.2 million tonnes of rice for making ethanol for the supply year 2026-27. Experts say this is a reason why rice prices have firmed up as supplies are diverted from food to fuel. It’s also ironic as India is diverting a water-guzzling crop—it takes nearly 5,000 litres of water to grow a kilo of rice— to produce a biofuel amid a drought and dwindling supplies.
Meanwhile, the other major user of maize, the poultry industry, is bracing for impact. “Our estimates suggest a 17% drop in maize acreage and a 25% drop in production of rain-fed Kharif maize,” said Sumit Sureka, chairman at the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association.
The profitability of the industry is at risk because broiler chicken prices have not increased in tandem. Thankfully, for the layer industry, egg prices have been resilient in the face of growing demand. Sureka added that maize imports from Myanmar have started and imports may gain pace in coming months from other countries.
A tanker a day
During the summer of 2016, at the far end of the El Niño event, water was supplied via trains to parched areas in Maharashtra. The situation this year could take a turn for the worse.
Already several states are bracing for an impending shortage. Karnataka has begun drought preparations, and Maharashtra has moved to conserve water, with reservoirs in the Pune division falling sharply.
Some pockets of Bengaluru, which are dependent on groundwater, may face a problem in the coming months. Many small towns in Peninsular India entirely dependent on groundwater are also likely to see shortages, said Veena Srinivasan, executive director at Well Labs, a Bengaluru-based organization working on water and environment issues.
Hyderabad’s water board declared an emergency over acute shortages and has launched ‘green water tanker’ services using treated wastewater. The Telangana city has a month’s fresh water supply left, said G. V. Ramanjaneyulu, executive director at the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture. Some sources, like the Manjeera dam, which supplies the city, have nearly dried out. The government is setting up pipelines to get water from the Godavari river, 200 km away.
Subba Raju, a resident of a small housing society in Tarnaka, Hyderabad, said that 13 families manage with 5,000 litres of water which lasts about a day and a half—just enough supply for their daily chores.
“We book government tankers in advance by paying ₹550 for 5,000 litres and fear that even this supply may not be available after a month. Private tankers are way more expensive. We had to drastically reduce consumption of freshwater including for washing and cleaning utensils,” he said.
In previous years, residents here only bought tanker-supplied water during peak summer.
Ramanjaneyulu estimates that over 8,000 tankers are supplying water to Hyderabad currently while the peak summer demand is usually 3,500 tankers—the business of illegal tankers that pump out groundwater is thriving.
“As the drought situation worsens, governments will double down on efforts to get water to big cities. But what about the villages?” he asks.
- 13%: Southwest monsoon deficit (June–September), the widest shortfall since 2015, largely because of a strengthening El Niño in the Pacific.
- 6: States that have declared drought in parts of their territories—Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
- 100%: As of 20 November, onion prices have doubled compared to last year, according to data from the consumer affairs department.