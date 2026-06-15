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Mint Explainer | What a strong El Nino could mean for India

Sayantan Bera
3 min read15 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Delhi residents await the arrival of monsoon
Delhi residents await the arrival of monsoon(PTI)
Summary

One of the strongest El Nino events in decades is forecast to intensify through the year, raising the risk of a weak monsoon in India. From crop output and food prices to water supplies and electricity generation, Mint explains the potential impact.

Gift this article

Forecasters have confirmed the arrival of El Nino, the warming of the equatorial Pacific that is known to disrupt weather patterns worldwide. For India, the development raises the risk of a weak monsoon at a time when food inflation has started to accelerate. This year's El Nino is expected to be among the strongest in decades and could persist into early 2027. Mint explains what is at stake.

Forecasters have confirmed the arrival of El Nino, the warming of the equatorial Pacific that is known to disrupt weather patterns worldwide. For India, the development raises the risk of a weak monsoon at a time when food inflation has started to accelerate. This year's El Nino is expected to be among the strongest in decades and could persist into early 2027. Mint explains what is at stake.

What is the latest forecast?

On 11 June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US announced the emergence of El Nino in the equatorial Pacific. The event is forecast to strengthen through the year, peaking around November-December and persisting until February-March 2027.

What is the latest forecast?

On 11 June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US announced the emergence of El Nino in the equatorial Pacific. The event is forecast to strengthen through the year, peaking around November-December and persisting until February-March 2027.

NOAA has assigned a 63% probability of sea surface temperatures exceeding 2 degrees Celsius above normal, placing this El Nino in the "very strong" category. Since 1951, there have been only six such events.

Also Read | Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

A day after the NOAA forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also confirmed the emergence of El Nino and said it is expected to gain strength as the June-September southwest monsoon progresses.

How does this impact India?

El Nino typically suppresses the Indian monsoon by weakening trade winds over the Pacific. As a result, moisture-laden monsoon winds moving towards India lose momentum.

Since 1951, 12 of the 17 El Nino years have coincided with below-normal or deficient rainfall. Rainfall is considered below normal when it is 90-95% of the long-period average (LPA), and deficient when it falls by more than 10% below that benchmark.

IMD has forecast monsoon rainfall at 90% of the LPA this year, which would make it the weakest monsoon since 2015. After arriving three days late on Kerala coast on 4 June, the monsoon recorded a rainfall deficit of 28.4% as of 14 June. If the deficit persists over the next month, planting of kharif crops could come under pressure.

(GRaphics: Mint)

What is the overall prognosis?

The IMD's second and final monsoon forecast, issued at the end of May, projected rainfall at 90% of the LPA.

The eventual outcome will depend not only on the overall quantum of rainfall but also on its distribution. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), characterized by warmer waters in the western Indian Ocean relative to the eastern Indian Ocean, can offset some of El Nino's adverse effects on the monsoon.

But in its latest update on 12 June, the IMD said neutral IOD conditions are expected to persist through the monsoon season, limiting that potential support.

Does this mean a hit to food production?

Again, much will depend on the distribution of monsoon rainfall.

Also Read | Cloudy with a chance of El Niño

India has ample public stocks of rice and could absorb a shortfall in the main kharif crop. But rain-fed pulses and oilseeds, where the country remains heavily dependent on imports, are more vulnerable to deficient rainfall in key growing regions.

Prolonged dry spells and a hotter-than-usual monsoon can also increase the risk of pest infestations and disease outbreaks. Short-duration vegetable crops are particularly vulnerable. Dairy production could also be affected if fodder availability declines and temperatures remain elevated.

Retail food inflation, meanwhile, accelerated from 2.1% in January to 4.8% in May. Essential kitchen staples such as tomatoes cost 48% more than a year earlier, while cooking oil prices rose 9.5%.

Persistent heatwaves have pushed up prices of vegetables, dairy products and eggs, ratings agency Crisil said in a note on 12 June. Any significant shortfall in rainfall in the coming months could add to those pressures.

Which other sectors could be hit?

India receives around three-quarters of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon season. The consequences of a weak monsoon therefore extend beyond agriculture.

Also Read | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?

Monsoon rains recharge groundwater, replenish reservoirs and support water supplies for households and industry. They are also critical for hydropower generation.

With El Nino expected to strengthen through winter and extend into 2027, the risk of elevated temperatures next year will remain in focus. Parts of India could face drinking water shortages, similar to those experienced during the summer of 2016 following the onset of the strong 2015-16 El Nino.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutriRead more

tion, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.

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HomeEconomyMint Explainer | What a strong El Nino could mean for India

Mint Explainer | What a strong El Nino could mean for India

Sayantan Bera
3 min read15 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Delhi residents await the arrival of monsoon
Delhi residents await the arrival of monsoon(PTI)
Summary

One of the strongest El Nino events in decades is forecast to intensify through the year, raising the risk of a weak monsoon in India. From crop output and food prices to water supplies and electricity generation, Mint explains the potential impact.

Gift this article

Forecasters have confirmed the arrival of El Nino, the warming of the equatorial Pacific that is known to disrupt weather patterns worldwide. For India, the development raises the risk of a weak monsoon at a time when food inflation has started to accelerate. This year's El Nino is expected to be among the strongest in decades and could persist into early 2027. Mint explains what is at stake.

Forecasters have confirmed the arrival of El Nino, the warming of the equatorial Pacific that is known to disrupt weather patterns worldwide. For India, the development raises the risk of a weak monsoon at a time when food inflation has started to accelerate. This year's El Nino is expected to be among the strongest in decades and could persist into early 2027. Mint explains what is at stake.

What is the latest forecast?

On 11 June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US announced the emergence of El Nino in the equatorial Pacific. The event is forecast to strengthen through the year, peaking around November-December and persisting until February-March 2027.

What is the latest forecast?

On 11 June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the US announced the emergence of El Nino in the equatorial Pacific. The event is forecast to strengthen through the year, peaking around November-December and persisting until February-March 2027.

NOAA has assigned a 63% probability of sea surface temperatures exceeding 2 degrees Celsius above normal, placing this El Nino in the "very strong" category. Since 1951, there have been only six such events.

Also Read | Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

A day after the NOAA forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also confirmed the emergence of El Nino and said it is expected to gain strength as the June-September southwest monsoon progresses.

How does this impact India?

El Nino typically suppresses the Indian monsoon by weakening trade winds over the Pacific. As a result, moisture-laden monsoon winds moving towards India lose momentum.

Since 1951, 12 of the 17 El Nino years have coincided with below-normal or deficient rainfall. Rainfall is considered below normal when it is 90-95% of the long-period average (LPA), and deficient when it falls by more than 10% below that benchmark.

IMD has forecast monsoon rainfall at 90% of the LPA this year, which would make it the weakest monsoon since 2015. After arriving three days late on Kerala coast on 4 June, the monsoon recorded a rainfall deficit of 28.4% as of 14 June. If the deficit persists over the next month, planting of kharif crops could come under pressure.

(GRaphics: Mint)

What is the overall prognosis?

The IMD's second and final monsoon forecast, issued at the end of May, projected rainfall at 90% of the LPA.

The eventual outcome will depend not only on the overall quantum of rainfall but also on its distribution. A positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), characterized by warmer waters in the western Indian Ocean relative to the eastern Indian Ocean, can offset some of El Nino's adverse effects on the monsoon.

But in its latest update on 12 June, the IMD said neutral IOD conditions are expected to persist through the monsoon season, limiting that potential support.

Does this mean a hit to food production?

Again, much will depend on the distribution of monsoon rainfall.

Also Read | Cloudy with a chance of El Niño

India has ample public stocks of rice and could absorb a shortfall in the main kharif crop. But rain-fed pulses and oilseeds, where the country remains heavily dependent on imports, are more vulnerable to deficient rainfall in key growing regions.

Prolonged dry spells and a hotter-than-usual monsoon can also increase the risk of pest infestations and disease outbreaks. Short-duration vegetable crops are particularly vulnerable. Dairy production could also be affected if fodder availability declines and temperatures remain elevated.

Retail food inflation, meanwhile, accelerated from 2.1% in January to 4.8% in May. Essential kitchen staples such as tomatoes cost 48% more than a year earlier, while cooking oil prices rose 9.5%.

Persistent heatwaves have pushed up prices of vegetables, dairy products and eggs, ratings agency Crisil said in a note on 12 June. Any significant shortfall in rainfall in the coming months could add to those pressures.

Which other sectors could be hit?

India receives around three-quarters of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon season. The consequences of a weak monsoon therefore extend beyond agriculture.

Also Read | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?

Monsoon rains recharge groundwater, replenish reservoirs and support water supplies for households and industry. They are also critical for hydropower generation.

With El Nino expected to strengthen through winter and extend into 2027, the risk of elevated temperatures next year will remain in focus. Parts of India could face drinking water shortages, similar to those experienced during the summer of 2016 following the onset of the strong 2015-16 El Nino.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutriRead more

tion, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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