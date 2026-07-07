Beyond the rain hit, El Nino set to sap India's wind power output

M.P. Ramesh, former executive director at the National Institute of Wind Energy under the ministry of new and renewable energy, said variations in wind and their impact on power generation are not always measurable. “Quantification is difficult. This year, there is a prediction of lower rainfall. But this does not mean a commensurate fall in wind speed and power generation, he said. ”It can go both ways, wind speed may increase or even fall significantly. Wind power generation is generally high during monsoon starting from May to September; 2019 was a year when we had witnessed a wind drought."