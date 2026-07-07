Beyond the rain hit, El Nino set to sap India's wind power output

El Nino is typically linked to weaker rains and slower farm activity. To make matters worse, the prevailing weather pattern could also leave India's power sector with less wind to work with this year. Lower wind speeds during the peak June-September season are expected to weigh on wind power generation, just as India's electricity demand is projected to hit a record high, according to three officials in the government and the industry. And this comes at a time when low rains are already putting pressure on hydel power output.
The risk is significant for India, where wind power accounts for 56.8 gigawatts (GW), or over a tenth of the country’s total installed power generation capacity of 520GW. It also comes at a time when the power sector is already under pressure. Hydro power generation has been hit by a weaker monsoon, while the Central Electricity Authority has projected a record peak power demand of 272GW this year, after demand touched an all-time high of 270.8GW in May.