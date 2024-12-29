Plain Facts: Best of Mint’s data-driven stories in 2024
Summary
- We continued to bring you incisive findings through our cutting-edge data-based storytelling this year, covering election results, electoral bonds, the household consumption expenditure survey, the climate crisis, and more. Here’s a selection of our best work from the year gone by.
Today, we revisit the biggest data stories featured in Mint’s Plain Facts section through the year. Our coverage spanned politics, economy, business, climate, and health, with our trademark charts telling important stories of the India of 2024. Each hyperlink in this piece leads to the corresponding story, offering more charts and in-depth analysis.