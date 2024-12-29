Plain Facts: Best of Mint’s data-driven stories in 2024

India's nutrition crisis

This year, a large company came under pressure for sugary baby food, another briefly faced flak for the kind of cheese it was (wrongly) accused of using, and a third was ordered to not call its popular children’s beverage a ‘health drink’. The discourse on nutrition is rising, and we have followed the issue closely over the last few years. Nearly 70% of the respondents to our survey claimed they had improved their diets in the past year. But, wait for it. When prodded more, many among those with ‘improved’ habits expressed comfort with frequent oily, fried, or sweet foods. The HCES put the numbers for Indians’ junk food addiction. Healthy food may become trendy, but this ticking time bomb is still alive.