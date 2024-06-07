Election impact: Moody's flags concerns over coalition challenges

Moody's Investors Service on Friday cautioned that declining political stability and the need for consensus-building among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, who will be form the new government at the Centre, could weaken investor confidence in the near term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Echoing this concern, the ratings agency underscored the market's response to the election outcomes, noting a significant downturn in key stock indices.

"Certainly, the immediate response on markets indicated as much; India's leading stock market indices, the NIFTY 50 and the BSE Senxes, fell more than 5% on the day the election results came out, representing the biggest one-day retreats in four years," Moody's said in a report titled India Election Review: Voters Force the BJP into Coalition Government.

“They have since regained most of that ground, but markets will be wanting to see how the new-look government goes about addressing longstanding challenges such as inflation, high unemployment,and socio-economic disparities."

The general election results, announced on 4 June, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA securing 293 seats in the lower house of Parliament, while the Opposition INDIA bloc won 233 seats. A minimum of 272 out of 543 seats is required to form a government.

In the 2019 elections, the NDA had won 353 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance had managed only 91 seats.

Read this | BJP’s inability to get majority could hurt ambitious reform agenda: Fitch Moody's also emphasized that the coalition government's policy effectiveness will be crucial for India's growth trajectory at least for the next five years.

Budget indications "The union budget, due in the September quarter, will be an early indicator of policy priorities, including short- and long-term responses to some of those key economic challenges. Other key areas to watch include capital expenditure allocated to infrastructure development, manufacturing and social services."

On 30 May, Mint had reported that the finance ministry is preparing to present the full budget for FY25 between 5 and 15 July. The budget is expected to focus on strategies for steering economic growth over the next five years, with minimal changes from the interim budget estimates.

Moody's said the BJP will have to negotiate with its alliance partners and may have to compromise to uphold a unified government. “This will likely slow decision-making and potentially dilute some of the party’s key policy initiatives."

Moody's rates India's sovereign credit at Baa3, the lowest investment grade, a rating consistent with both S&P and Fitch, which rate India at BBB-.

Sovereign credit rating measures a government’s ability to repay its debt. A higher rating indicates greater trust in the government’s ability to repay and, consequently, lower borrowing costs.

India has maintained that its economic health has improved significantly post-pandemic, and finance ministry officials have been lobbying for a credit rating upgrade.

However, Moody's assessment suggests ongoing constraints in the investment climate due to challenges such as high unemployment rates, especially among the youth, limited initiatives to modernise a fragile agricultural sector, a narrow manufacturing base, and declining foreign direct investment.

