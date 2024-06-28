Elections push highway construction in slow lane despite high capex
Summary
- The highway construction fell by12% to 1,288 kilometres in April-May from 1,465km in the year-ago period.
- The centre awarded only one 4km road project during the two months, compared to road projects of 382 km a year ago
NEW DELHI : The nearly three-month-long election process slowed down the construction of highways in the first two months of fiscal year 2024-25 despite the Centre front-loading capital expenditure, showed data from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).