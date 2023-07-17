Electricity assets worth ₹15K cr set for monetization2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Along with the monetization of transmission and other assets, the listing of NTPC Ltd’s renewable energy arm would also be targeted this year
NEW DELHI : The Union power ministry aims to raise around ₹15,000 crore through asset monetization in FY24, close to the previous year’s target of ₹15,308 crore, a person aware of the development said. However, the government could raise only around ₹9,400 crore in FY23.
