Electricity assets worth 15K cr set for monetization

To accelerate the process, the power ministry last year developed guidelines for state governments to identify and monetize brownfield transmission assets to mobilize the proceeds for new infrastructure projects. The Centre suggested the ‘Acquire, Operate, Maintain, and Transfer’ (AOMT) based public-private partnership (PPP) model for the states. Under this model, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which would own the asset, is bought by the selected investor for a particular time period with associated rights and duties against payment of an upfront lump sum amount.

