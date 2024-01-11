Electronics and pharma top India’s exports in April-Nov, beating global slowdown

NEW DELHI :Electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, and iron ore have emerged as standout sectors in the country’s export basket amid a slowdown in global trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between April and November, exports of electronic goods jumped 23.38% annually to $17.73 billion, according to data from the government's Niryat website (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade).

Exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals during the period rose by 8.09% to $16.56 billion, while exports of iron-ore surged 204.4% to $2.07 billion.

The export of cotton yarn and handloom products rose by 5.75% to $7.73 billion, and that of ceramic products and glassware by 21.16% to $2.92 billion.

Smartphone exports exceeded $9 billion during the period, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

In comparison, other prominent export segments such as gems and jewellery, petroleum products, and engineering goods, saw either a sharp decline or remained unchanged.

Exports of agricultural produce and coffee remained flat during the April-November period. Gems and jewellery exports fell by about 19.05% annually to $21.41 billion, and the export value of petroleum products fell to 12.53% to $52.71 billion.

India imports diamonds and crude oil since it doesn’t produce these commodities in any significant quantity. But it exports refined petroleum products, and gems and jewellery, making value additions in the process.

Exports of engineering goods also fell during the April-November period, by 1.55% annually to $69.41 billion.

Indian exports have been impacted by a global slowdown in demand resulting in muted export growth and a high trade deficit in recent months. During November, India’s goods trade deficit fell almost 35%, after widening to a record high in October.

Merchandise trade deficit fell from $31.46 billion in October to $20.58 million in November, largely because imports declined to $54.48 billion against the $65.03 billion recorded in October, commerce ministry data showed.

Merchandise exports rose to $33.90 billion in November, marginally up from $33.57 billion in the previous month.

Meanwhile, services exports stood at $28.69 billion in November, almost unchanged from $28.70 billion in October.

The global economy has been grappling with rising inflation and high interest rates, particularly in Europe and the US, India’s biggest export markets.

According to the World Trade Organization, trade slowdown in the first half of 2023 has impacted a large number of economies and a wide array of goods, which include certain categories of manufactured goods such as steel, office and telecom equipment, textiles and clothing.

