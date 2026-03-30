Electronics makers wait for war impact as commodity prices rise

“Industries including semiconductors, passive components, mobile manufacturing and IT hardware have all said that so far, there is no impact (on business because of the war). It’s an evolving situation, and we’ll continue to interact with industry stakeholders to see if there are any stress areas arising at any specific point. We all believe that this war will be short-term and not very prolonged, which is also what the electronics industry’s mindset is at the moment,” Vaishnaw said at a press briefing on the sidelines of a ministry event.