New Delhi: India’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firms are in wait-and-watch mode as the West Asia war disrupts the tech component supply chain and pushes commodity prices upward. While Dixon Technologies and Syrma SGS aren’t factoring pricing and supply chain disruptions into account right away, top executives believe the next few quarters will be key for users, brands and shareholders alike.
Electronics makers wait for war impact as commodity prices rise
SummaryIndia's electronics manufacturers are monitoring rising commodity prices and supply chain risks triggered by the war in West Asia. While current margins remain protected by long-term contracts and pass-through clauses, a prolonged war threatens the sector’s high-growth trajectory.
New Delhi: India’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) firms are in wait-and-watch mode as the West Asia war disrupts the tech component supply chain and pushes commodity prices upward. While Dixon Technologies and Syrma SGS aren’t factoring pricing and supply chain disruptions into account right away, top executives believe the next few quarters will be key for users, brands and shareholders alike.
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