Coinciding with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Elon Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month helps highlight the latter's ability to attract the foreign investments and India's growing appeal as a market.

According to media reports, Musk, during his 48-hour visit to India, will outline his investment plans in the electric vehicle sector of the country.

Notably, Tesla has been trying to enter the Indian market for quite some time now. The billionaire's carmaker has also been lobbying the Centre for tax concessions amid the government's strict "Make in India" stance.

Centre, with its new electric vehicle (EV) policy, is now offering strong incentives for international players, such as Tesla, looking to tap into Indian auto market.

The new EV policy gives import duty concessions to companies investing a minimum of $500 million in manufacturing units, allowing them to import up to 8,000 vehicles, costing $35,000 or more each, a year at a lower tax rate of 15 per cent, compared to the 70-100 per cent imposed on imported EVs.

