Elon Musk in India: Here's why Tesla's entry in EV sector may be a win-win for all
During his visit to India, Elon Musk is expected to discuss investment plans in the country's electric vehicle industry, as Tesla continues efforts to enter the Indian market.
Coinciding with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Elon Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month helps highlight the latter's ability to attract the foreign investments and India's growing appeal as a market.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message