Elon Musk reveals the only way to solve ‘insanely high’ US debt in interview with Nikhil Kamath

In his landmark podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a solution as to how the United States may solve its debt crisis.

During the nearly two-hour-long podcast, Kamath asked Musk about the rising US debt and the way forward to solve it. The Tesla CEO has become the latest guest of his WTF Podcast, breaking the internet after weeks of anticipation.

“Is that the way forward for US by the virtue of how much debt they have today? Do they deflate away from the currency and transition into this new form and lead that push, because it would make more sense to them,” Nikhil Kamath asked.

The Tesla owner explained what exactly would solve the US debt crisis.

“So long as civilisation keeps advancing, we will have AI and robotics at very large scale. That's the only thing that's gonna solve for the US debt crisis,” Elon Musk answered.

