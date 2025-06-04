Elon Musk now echoes concerns raised by Powell, Buffet, Dimon, Dalio: 'Overspending will drive US into debt slavery'

Elon Musk has hit out at President Donald Trump's signature tax and spending bill, describing it as a "disgusting abomination", in a widening rift between the two. The tech billionaire posted on X that the bill would add to the US budget deficit and saddle Americans with "crushing" debt.

The budget, which includes huge tax breaks and more defence spending, was passed by the House of Representatives last month and is now being considered by senators. The US national debt is now rising by $1 Trillion every 180 days.

"Interest payments already consume 25% of all government revenue. If the massive deficit spending continues, there will only be money for interest payments and nothing else! No social security, no medical, no defense … nothing," said Musk in a post on ‘X’

"Shame on those who voted for it," said Musk, hinting that he may try to unseat the politicians responsible at next year's midterm elections.

The House-passed version of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill would add $2.42 trillion to US budget deficits over the next decade, according to a new estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO’s calculation, released Wednesday in its so-called scoring of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” reflects a $3.67 trillion decrease in expected revenues and a $1.25 trillion decline in spending over the decade through 2034, relative to baseline projections.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly dismissed CBO projections as inaccurate, saying they fail to account for the uplift to economic growth that the tax cuts, along with tariff hikes and deregulation, will provide.