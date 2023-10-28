Elon Musk’s Outlook on Our Future Turns Dour

Shares of Tesla, where he is chief executive, are down about 15% since the electric-car maker’s third-quarter earnings call on Oct. 18, when he worried aloud about the threat of high-interest rates to the business and suggested a slowdown ahead. “I apologize if I’m perhaps more paranoid than I should be, because that might also be the case because I have PTSD from 2009—big time," Musk said, referring to a painful year for Tesla and the rest of the auto industry. Both General Motors and Chrysler went through government-backed bankruptcy restructurings that year after credit seized up and sales collapsed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}