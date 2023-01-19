EM countries’ average real GDP growth may decline to 3.1% in 2023: Moody’s

NEW DELHI: Average real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for G-20 emerging markets (EM) economies in 2023 would decline to 3.1%, the lowest in more than a decade, from 3.2% in 2022, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Thursday.
NEW DELHI: Average real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for G-20 emerging markets (EM) economies in 2023 would decline to 3.1%, the lowest in more than a decade, from 3.2% in 2022, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Thursday.
“The slower growth in EM economies would be attributable to the decline in global demand, and this would lead to weaker loan demand and more loan defaults," the rating agency said in its “Emerging Market Banks: Key Credit Drivers for 2023" report. “Key risks to economic growth include China’s economic slowdown, a moderation of global demand, particularly from the United States and Europe, as well as softening of commodity prices."
“The slower growth in EM economies would be attributable to the decline in global demand, and this would lead to weaker loan demand and more loan defaults," the rating agency said in its “Emerging Market Banks: Key Credit Drivers for 2023" report. “Key risks to economic growth include China’s economic slowdown, a moderation of global demand, particularly from the United States and Europe, as well as softening of commodity prices."
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Moody’s said EM currencies have depreciated as a result of a strong US dollar, and financing conditions would remain tight. “Depreciation of EM currencies will raise asset risks for banks in highly dollarised countries...Regulatory capital may also come under pressure for banks with large net foreign-currency liabilities," it said.
However, it said, the impact of tight financing conditions would vary across EM countries, and banks in large EM countries with deep and developed domestic debt capital markets would be better positioned to cope.
The rating agency said the inflation rate for EM countries will decline in 2023 but would still remain high.
“High-interest rates will support net interest margins (NIMs) for banks but will also lead to increases in loan-loss provisions as non-performing loans grow...Among banks in G-20 EM countries, those in Saudi Arabia and South Africa will see the biggest increases in NIMs, while loan-loss provisions will grow the most in Brazil and Turkey, though not significantly enough to outweigh NIM gains," it said.
It said that social and political risks would remain high in some EM countries.
“Military conflicts, particularly in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and Africa, or social unrest in some EM countries could significantly curtail access to funding for banks and hurt their asset quality...Although China started easing policies to curb coronavirus infections at the end of 2022, they will continue to weigh on credit growth in the country and raise asset risk for banks," it added.
Moody’s report analysed key credit drivers affecting asset risks for banks in the EM countries, namely China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region, CIS region, Africa, and Latin America.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.