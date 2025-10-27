India loses its crown to China in emerging market ranking in September, as forex, stock markets remain fragile
India fell behind China despite strong economic activity as the rupee continued to depreciate against the dollar and the rise in stock market capitalization was one of the weakest among EM peers.
India secured the second rank in Mint’s Emerging Markets (EM) Tracker for September, losing the top position to China as a weak rupee and subdued stock market outweighed strength in GDP growth and manufacturing activity. China secured the top position, supported by strong stock market gains, solid export growth and robust import cover.