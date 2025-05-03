Economy
The week in charts: India’s EM rank, PSU bonanza, Rafale deal
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
India won the emerging market race for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25 despite hiccups, shows Mint EM tracker. Meanwhile, India has signed a mega deal with France to purchase Rafale fighter jets.
