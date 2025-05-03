The week in charts: India’s EM rank, PSU bonanza, Rafale deal

Coal rules

Amid soaring electricity demand and increased coal production, the Centre now aims to add 100GW of coal-fired power in the next seven years, up from the previous 80GW target set in 2024, Mint reported. This expansion will require an estimated investment of ₹1 trillion, with each MW costing around ₹5 crore. Coal-powered thermal plants (51.9%) dominate India’s electricity landscape despite an increase in solar and wind energy in recent years. This is coming on the back of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in 2024-25, which is projected to rise to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030.