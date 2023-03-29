Emerging markets have coped with the rate shock surprisingly well

As the Fed has raised rates this year, the dollar has rocketed. The DXY, a measure of the greenback against half a dozen major currencies, has risen by 18% in 2022 and is at its mightiest level in nearly two decades. Underlying the headline surge, however, is a complex picture. During the taper tantrum emerging-market currencies suffered most. Between May and December 2013 the Brazilian real and the Indian rupee fell by 10-13% against the dollar, and the Indonesian rupiah by 20%, even as the euro and sterling rose. This year the real has gone up against the greenback, while the rupee and rupiah have depreciated by 7-10%. If you earn in euros or pounds, though, your wages are now worth a staggering 15-18% less in dollar terms.

