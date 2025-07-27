India secured the first rank in Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker for the third straight month in June, with a strong overall score of 71.48 (out of 100), up from 66.98 in May. Although China moved up three places to achieve the second rank, its score was 60.92—leaving a huge gap with India. Other contenders in the list, struggled during the month, signaling uneven momentum in most of the EM landscape.