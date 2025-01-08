The World Economic Forum recently published ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2025,’ which gives insight into key jobs, skills, and sectors that will determine the future of the labour market. According to the report published on January 7, 170 million new jobs will be created by 2030.

Fastest growing jobs by 2030 Farm workers, delivery drivers and software and application developers' jobs will dominate the labour market over the next five years, while the roles of cashiers, administrative assistants and caretakers, cleaners and housekeepers will be on the largest decline in absolute terms by 2030.

Check the list of fastest-growing jobs over the next five years given below: Big data specialists

FinTech engineers

Al and machine learning specialists

Software and applications developers

Security management specialists

Data warehousing specialists

Autonomous and electric vehicle specialists

UI and UX designers

Light truck or delivery services drivers

Internet of things specialists

Data analysts and scientists

Environmental engineers

Information security analysts

DevOps engineers

Renewable energy engineers Top fastest declining jobs Postal service clerks

Bank tellers and related clerks

Data entry clerks

Cashiers and ticket clerks

Administrative assistants and executive secretaries

Printing and related trades workers

Accounting, bookkeeping and payroll clerks

Material-recording and stock-keeping clerks

Transportation attendants and conductors

Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

Graphic designers

Claims adjusters, examiners and investigators

Legal officials

Legal secretaries

Telemarketers

Meanwhile, the report predicted that 92 million jobs would be displaced, creating 78 million net new jobs. The report analysed data from over 1,000 companies and concluded that the skills gap continues to be the leading barrier to business transformation.

According to the report, around 40 per cent of the skills needed on the job will change. While technology skills in AI, big data, and cybersecurity are expected to take charge, the demand for human skills, including creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, and agility, is expected to lag behind. Moreover, AI, information processing technologies, robotics, and energy technologies will be the key drivers behind businesses.

Listed below are the five key labour market growth drivers:

Technological change

Green transition

Demographic shifts

Geoeconomic fragmentation

Economic uncertainty Big data specialists, fintech engineers and AI and machine learning specialists are among the top three jobs that will grow rapidly over the next five years. At the same time, postal service clerks, bank tellers and data entry jobs are predicted to witness the largest decline during this period. Besides this, job disruption will equate to 22 per cent of jobs by 2030.

The report mentioned that 39 per cent of workers' core skills will change by 2030. Core skills that will play a crucial role this year include analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, agility, and leadership and social influence. Furthermore, demand for specialist roles in specific fields, including advances in AI, robotics, and energy systems, is expected to rise.