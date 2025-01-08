Employees, beware! These 15 jobs, including graphic designers, are set to decline by 2030 | Check the full list

According to the World Economic Forum, big data, fintech, and AI jobs will surge, while roles like cashiers will decline significantly by 2030. The report says 170 million new jobs will be creathed over the next five years.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated8 Jan 2025, 07:20 PM IST
World Economic Forum’s ’The Future of Jobs Report 2025’ says farm workers, delivery drivers and software and application developers’ jobs will dominate the labour market over the next five years.

The World Economic Forum recently published ‘The Future of Jobs Report 2025,’ which gives insight into key jobs, skills, and sectors that will determine the future of the labour market. According to the report published on January 7, 170 million new jobs will be created by 2030.

Fastest growing jobs by 2030

Farm workers, delivery drivers and software and application developers' jobs will dominate the labour market over the next five years, while the roles of cashiers, administrative assistants and caretakers, cleaners and housekeepers will be on the largest decline in absolute terms by 2030. 

Check the list of fastest-growing jobs over the next five years given below:

  • Big data specialists
  • FinTech engineers
  • Al and machine learning specialists
  • Software and applications developers
  • Security management specialists
  • Data warehousing specialists
  • Autonomous and electric vehicle specialists
  • UI and UX designers
  • Light truck or delivery services drivers
  • Internet of things specialists
  • Data analysts and scientists
  • Environmental engineers
  • Information security analysts
  • DevOps engineers
  • Renewable energy engineers

Top fastest declining jobs

  • Postal service clerks
  • Bank tellers and related clerks
  • Data entry clerks
  • Cashiers and ticket clerks
  • Administrative assistants and executive secretaries
  • Printing and related trades workers
  • Accounting, bookkeeping and payroll clerks
  • Material-recording and stock-keeping clerks
  • Transportation attendants and conductors
  • Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers
  • Graphic designers
  • Claims adjusters, examiners and investigators
  • Legal officials
  • Legal secretaries
  • Telemarketers

The Future of Jobs Report 2025
Meanwhile, the report predicted that 92 million jobs would be displaced, creating 78 million net new jobs. The report analysed data from over 1,000 companies and concluded that the skills gap continues to be the leading barrier to business transformation.

According to the report, around 40 per cent of the skills needed on the job will change. While technology skills in AI, big data, and cybersecurity are expected to take charge, the demand for human skills, including creative thinking, resilience, flexibility, and agility, is expected to lag behind. Moreover, AI, information processing technologies, robotics, and energy technologies will be the key drivers behind businesses.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025
Listed below are the five key labour market growth drivers:

  • Technological change
  • Green transition
  • Demographic shifts
  • Geoeconomic fragmentation
  • Economic uncertainty

Big data specialists, fintech engineers and AI and machine learning specialists are among the top three jobs that will grow rapidly over the next five years. At the same time, postal service clerks, bank tellers and data entry jobs are predicted to witness the largest decline during this period. Besides this, job disruption will equate to 22 per cent of jobs by 2030.

The report mentioned that 39 per cent of workers' core skills will change by 2030. Core skills that will play a crucial role this year include analytical thinking, resilience, flexibility, agility, and leadership and social influence. Furthermore, demand for specialist roles in specific fields, including advances in AI, robotics, and energy systems, is expected to rise.

Fastest-growing skills by 2030

AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, technological literacy, and creative thinking will be the fastest-growing skills over the next five years.

 

First Published:8 Jan 2025, 07:20 PM IST
