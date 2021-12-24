Around 85.5 lakh jobs were created in the formal sector during FY21, when the pandemic hit, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.

While the number of jobs created in FY21 was high given the situation, it was 22% lower when compared with over 1.10 crore jobs created in FY20.

The CSO relies on additions to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscriber base to derive job generation in the formal sector.

Amid uproar over job losses and lack of employment generation over the last few months, the central government has time and again cited Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data to show that jobs creation has been on the rise.

Experts, however, say the EPFO data does not give a complete picture of the employment scenario as it presents the case only for the formal sector and leaves out the large workforce in the unorganised sector.

While employment generated in FY21 was high at 85,48,898 based on number of new EPF subscribers, a massive 98 lakh subscribers also ceased subscription during the period, as per latest data. Also, around 90 lakh people who had exited EPFO, rejoined and resubscribed to the fund.

The CSO data indicated that the situation in FY22 has been steady, with over 60 lakh new subscribers coming into the EPFO fold during April-October.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has been publishing formal sector jobs data since April 2018, using the number of subscribers joining the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Scheme, and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The numbers of subscribers are from various sources and there are elements of overlap. Therefore, estimates from various sources are not additive, the ministry has said.

The data also provides gender wise job creation. As such in FY21, addition of men in the formal job market stood at 66,03,664, while only 19,45,016 women joined the workforce during the period. Also, more of the youth, in the age bracket of 18-25 years, got employed while elderly workforce has been finding it tough.

