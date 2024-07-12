Why RBI’s jobs growth data has left economists baffled
Summary
- Per RBI’s recent employment data, India created millions of jobs even during the pandemic lockdowns, and has maintained a steady growth since.
- RBI released its data days after Citi Research said that even a 7% GDP growth may not be enough to meet the country’s job requirements over the next decade
Mumbai/New Delhi: A recent dataset on employment has thrown a curveball at economists tracking India’s economy, with several of them trying to wrap their heads around how the country managed to add a large number of jobs the past few years despite the covid-19 shock.