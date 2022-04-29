The third round of the government’s quarterly employment survey (QES) showed an increasing trend in employment in the organised sector, while also finding 185,000 vacancies in nine sectors that account for about 85% of total employment in units with 10 or more persons. The labour and employment ministry’s third QES report said more than 400,000 jobs were created in the nine selected sectors during October-December 2021.

The establishment-based survey covered 10,834 units in the third round. It found that employment increased from 30.10 million in July-September 2021 to 31.45 million in the next quarter.

“The estimated total employment in the nine select sectors came in at 3.14 crore (31.45 million) which is 4 lakh (400,000) higher than the estimate for September 2021 quarter," the labour and employment ministry said.

To put the job growth in context, when the first QES survey was published for the first quarter of 2021-22, total employment in these nine sectors was 30.08 million.

These nine sectors also reported 185,000 vacancies, including 81,846 in manufacturing, 47,076 in health, and 39,014 in education sectors, which point to muted hiring. The survey report states that 86.5% of the vacancies were “in the process of being filled up". About 4% of the vacancies remained because of the “non-availability of requisite skilled workers". The survey doesn’t ascribe any reason for the remaining 10% of vacancies.

The survey covered establishments in the manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurants, IT/BPOs, and financial services sector.