Employment trend, vacancies rising: QES

The third round of the government’s quarterly employment survey (QES) showed an increasing trend in employment in the organised sector, while also finding 185,000 vacancies in nine sectors that account for about 85% of total employment in units with 10 or more persons. The labour and employment ministry’s third QES report said more than 400,000 jobs were created in the nine selected sectors during October-December 2021.

