Empowering districts: India's grassroots trade revolution

At the district level, exports are even more concentrated. The top 15 districts (out of 733) accounted for close to 50% of total goods exports of ₹29.7 trillion for the 10-month period from April 2022 to January 2023. The biggest exporting district, by a big margin, was Jamnagar in Gujarat, with a 16% share. Reliance Industries has its oil refinery in Jamnagar. With oil prices rising sharply over the past year, Jamnagar’s share of exports has risen by 4 percentage points since 2021-22. Even adjusting for Jamnagar, Gujarat is still one of the biggest exporters, though it then becomes comparable to Maharashtra.