‘Empty houses everywhere': Former Chinese official's rare public critique on China's economy1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Since 2021, after real estate giant China Evergrande group defaulted on its debt obligations, the property sector has slumped in China.
Despite having a population of 1.4 billion, China would not be enough to fill all the empty apartments littered across the country, a former official said in a rare public critique of the country's crisis-hit property market, reported Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message