End may be in sight for global rate-hike cycle as Fed nears peak

The autonomous monetary authority led Roberto Campos Neto has kept the benchmark Selic steady at 13.75% for five consecutive meetings, after increasing it from an all-time low of 2% during the pandemic. Even with inflation slowing for 10 straight months by mid-March, the central bank is still trying to cool down the services sector while battling a recent increase in inflation expectations for the next three years. A plan to shore up government finances proposed by Lula’s team could help the bank cut rates in the future, but not before it’s approved by congress.