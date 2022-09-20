Energy access, cost of living consequences likely to be prolonged: Aramco CEO

“When you shame oil and gas investors, dismantle oil- and coal-fired power plants, fail to diversify energy supplies, oppose LNG receiving terminals, and reject nuclear power, your transition plan had better be right. Instead, as this crisis has shown, the plan was just a chain of sandcastles that waves of reality have washed away. And billions around the world now face the energy access and cost of living consequences that are likely to be severe and prolonged," Aramco president and CEO Amin H. Nasser said at the Schlumberger Digital Forum.