Energy access, cost of living consequences likely to be prolonged: Aramco CEO

A fear factor is still causing the critical oil and gas investments in large, long-term projects to shrink and this situation is not being helped by overly short-term demand factors dominating the debate, Aramco said
Calling for urgent global consensus on much more credible energy transition plan, the head of Saudi state oil giant Aramco has warned that energy access and cost of living consequences are likely to be severe and prolonged.
“When you shame oil and gas investors, dismantle oil- and coal-fired power plants, fail to diversify energy supplies, oppose LNG receiving terminals, and reject nuclear power, your transition plan had better be right. Instead, as this crisis has shown, the plan was just a chain of sandcastles that waves of reality have washed away. And billions around the world now face the energy access and cost of living consequences that are likely to be severe and prolonged," Aramco president and CEO Amin H. Nasser said at the Schlumberger Digital Forum.
This comes as high commodity prices have stroked record inflation in developed as well as emerging economies. Retail inflation in India is also expected to remain above RBI’s comfort level this year. India’s retail inflation quickened to 7% in August due to rising food prices. In a recent report, Bank of America forecasts oil prices to average $100 a barrel in 2023.
Nasser added that a fear factor is still causing the critical oil and gas investments in large, long-term projects to shrink and this situation is not being helped by overly short-term demand factors dominating the debate.
Even with strong economic headwinds, global oil demand is still fairly healthy today but when the global economy recovers, we can expect demand to rebound further, eliminating the little spare oil production capacity out there, he added.