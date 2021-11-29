Energy prices, auto supply issues choke India’s recovery track in Oct

Some indicators have been on the uptick in November so far. Since mid-October, a business resumption index run by Nomura, which incorporates data on mobility, electricity demand, and labour force, has been hitting fresh highs every week. However, in a 7 November report, the brokerage also pointed to headwinds for medium-term growth, such as the impact of coal shortages on industrial activity in the next few months, and inflationary pressures and trade shocks. A full range of data for November will be available only next month.