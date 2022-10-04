Engineering exports contract 17% in September1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:59 PM IST
- The coming quarters look challenging in the light of geopolitical issues and its impact on Europe and other countries
BENGALURU: India’s engineering exports, which account for a quarter of the country's total overseas shipments, fell 17% on year in September due to a slowdown in Europe and China. Engineering exports last month stood at $7.81 billion compared with $9.41 billion a year ago. Engineering exports had also declined in August, falling 12.64%.