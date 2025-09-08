US tariff shock: $7.5 billion hit looms for India’s engineering exports

New Delhi: The steep 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods from 27 August is set to deal a heavy blow to the engineering sector, with exporters estimating nearly $7.5 billion in losses in the current fiscal (FY26) which could trigger significant job cuts if the duty stays for long.

In an interview with Mint, Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), said that the sudden escalation in duties would wipe out a large portion of shipments to the US, India’s biggest market for engineering goods. “The impact will be so severe that it will inevitably result in job losses, as domestic diversification is not possible for this much value of exports," he said.

India’s engineering exports to the US stood at $17.63 billion in FY24 and rose to $19.16 billion in FY25, registering an 8.7% increase. Chadha cautioned that the current fiscal could see a sharp reversal. “Earlier tariffs of 50% on steel and aluminium were damaging, but they were limited in scope. This time, the 50% duty applies to all engineering goods, which is huge," he stressed.

According to EEPC estimates, exports worth $12.5 billion are directly hit by the new tariff, and nearly $6 billion of this could be lost, mainly in steel-related products. Auto components, which make up about $2.5 billion of exports to the US, may see losses of around $0.5 billion, taking the total losses to about $6.5 billion. On top of this, exporters are already losing about $1 billion every year because of the earlier US tariff on steel and aluminium, which affected $5 billion worth of shipments. Put together, the overall losses could reach nearly $7.5 billion.

Other areas like forgings and castings, which are critical inputs for machinery, automotive, and infrastructure, face significant exposure, as a large share of these products is exported to US. Hand tools and fasteners, including nuts, bolts, screws, and other small equipment, are likely to see a sharp decline in competitiveness. Machinery parts and industrial equipment, such as pumps, compressors, textile machinery, and other components, are at risk as well.

Tariff impact

“The engineering goods export will witness a drop of $7.5 billion in this fiscal due to the 50% tariff by the US. Its major repercussion will be employment, as we will not be able to divert that much value easily either to other markets or to the domestic market. Diversification will help, but not to this extent. So we are requesting the government to please do something as fast as it can," Chadha said.

EEPC has urged the government to provide immediate relief. The council is pressing for interest equalization support for MSMEs, expansion of the Market Access Initiative (MAI) scheme to help smaller exporters enter difficult markets, and early notification of the RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) scheme for steel, as recommended by the Pillai Committee. Interest equalisation support subsidises the interest on export loans.

“Seventy per cent of our members are MSMEs, and this tariff is hitting them the hardest," Chadha added, warning that the crisis could translate into large-scale job losses across the sector if remedial steps are delayed.

“The 50% US tariff is going to hit MSMEs the hardest, since they form the bulk of engineering exporters," said Vinod Kumar, president of India SME Forum. “Most small firms cannot easily shift to other markets, so any fall in orders will directly translate into job losses and financial stress for thousands of entrepreneurs." The 50% US tariff on Indian engineering goods puts a significant number of jobs at risk, particularly in MSME-dominated clusters across Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Mint on Thursday, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said that major financial reforms, starting with the overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), are a calibrated step to boost the manufacturing sector and benefit all sections of industry.

Relief measures

Goyal further added that exporters would also gain, as stronger local demand would create opportunities for both domestic industries and those serving global markets. “Those exporters who have been affected by actions of other countries will also get a chance to tap the retail market. We are already working to promote new markets and new products," Goyal said, adding that the Export Promotion Mission is making progress and he expects to take proposals to the Cabinet soon.

However, the government has asked India’s exporters to wait a couple of months, as reported by Mint on 3 September, while it finalizes a bilateral trade agreement with the US by November and prepares a relief package to support the industry in the interim. MSMEs are exploring diversifying export markets, shifting to domestic sales, and adjusting product lines to reduce reliance on affected US shipments.

During a meeting with exporters last week, Goyal promised a limited-scale relief package even as the government engages with the US to reach a trade deal by September to November 2025, a timeline announced by President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a joint declaration on 13 February.

India's trade surplus with the US jumped 16.6% in FY25, ballooning to $41.18 billion in FY25 from $35.32 billion in the previous year. According to commerce ministry data, Indian goods exports to the US in the last financial year increased by 11.6%, from $77.52 billion in FY24 to $86.51 billion in FY25.

To be sure, imports from the US also rose but by a smaller margin of 7.4%, going up from $42.20 billion to $45.33 billion during the fiscal year that ended on 31 March.