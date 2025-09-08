US tariff shock: $7.5 billion hit looms for India’s engineering exports
India’s engineering exporters face massive losses and widespread job cuts after a sweeping 50% US tariff on all engineering goods. MSMEs are hit hardest, prompting urgent calls for government relief.
New Delhi: The steep 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods from 27 August is set to deal a heavy blow to the engineering sector, with exporters estimating nearly $7.5 billion in losses in the current fiscal (FY26) which could trigger significant job cuts if the duty stays for long.